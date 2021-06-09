Department of Labor & Industry irons out issues after the first day of the new unemployment system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s day two under Pennsylvania’s brand new unemployment system, but day one included some issues. The Department of Labor and Industry says these issues were to be expected when dealing with a large IT launch. Officials say although there were glitches, nothing was major.

“We experienced some glitches but those were to be expected, the great news though is we have fixed in progress,” Jennifer Berrier, Acting Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, said.

The most widely reported issues was trouble logging in and using the new Keystone ID.

‘Individuals no longer log into the unemployment system using their pin number from the legacy mainframe system,” Berrier said. “They need to use a new Keystone ID, which will be the same username and password that is used across multiple commonwealth platforms, such as the Pennsylvania career link.”

Some people also saw their payment listed as debit cards, even when trying to choose another payment method.

“If they previously chose something other than debit, the correct method will be updated after they receive their next payment,” Berrier said.

If you see a message about the work search requirement, just know that doesn’t go into effect until the week of July 11 and a work registration requirement will resume in September.

“We are sending out messaging just to put claimants on alert that this requirement is coming into place because we want to be able to provide them with the appropriate notification so they can gear up their work search,” Berrier said.