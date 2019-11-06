Department of state says Election Day issues were ‘minimal’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday night turned out to be the same election- with two very different stories.

Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said after talking to Pennsylvania Republicans, they backed off from filing a lawsuit over York County voting issues, but their press conference says otherwise.

Boockvar acknowledged that York County was the epicenter of the day’s problems, although she mentioned the 44 other counties that used the new machines, including Lebanon and Perry, didn’t see the same issues.

She said the heart of the issues were ballots printed on incorrect sized paper, causing scanner issues and having to counted by hand.

As far as Republican’s allegations that the commonwealth broke the law by telling judges of elections to scan voter ballots themselves, she said that’s utterly false.

“No Department of State employee or call center employee ever instructed the counties or the poll workers or anybody else to take any of those actions. The only thing we’ve instructed them is to follow appropriate statutory, regulatory law,” Boockvar said.

Based on stories from poll workers, this year appears to have higher voter turnout than expected. Official results will be released in the next couple of days.