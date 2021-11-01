Dept. of Banking and Securities hosting November events for financial security

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — If you want to learn how to keep your finances safe from fraud and cyberattacks, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) wants to help.

Education and outreach staff from (DoBS) will host numerous virtual and in-person presentations for groups of senior citizens, service providers, and the public throughout the month of November.

The events will promote financial capability as part of Governor Tom Wolf’s Consumer Financial Protection Initiative.

Unless otherwise noted, November outreach events will be held virtually, in partnership with the listed organizations and open to the public.

Virtual Events for General Audiences

Budgeting for Your New Year’s Goals – This virtual presentation — emphasizing setting, and achieving your financial goals for the new year — will be presented at the Malvern Public Library at 1 East 1st Avenue in Malvern (Chester County) on Nov. 2, from 7 to 8 p.m. To register, click HERE.

Fraud Bingo – This presentation is a fun and interactive game that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud by playing BINGO – will be offered virtually at Bosler Memorial Library (Cumberland County) on Nov. 3, from 7 to 8 p.m.. To register, click HERE.

Cybersecurity – This presentation covers the use of secured websites, strong passwords, shopping safely online, keeping yourself safe online, and using social media as safely as possible. It will be offered virtually at Cleve J. Fredricksen Library (Cumberland County) on Nov. 9, from 6 to 7 p.m. and Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to noon. To register, click HERE.

Avoiding Scams and ID Theft – This virtual presentation — addressing common scams, as well as identifying red flags of a potential scam, and steps you can take to reduce the likelihood of identity theft or if you are a victim — will be presented virtually at the Ephrata Public Library (Lancaster County) on Nov. 16, from 7 to 8 p.m. To register, click HERE.

Virtual Events for Senior Citizens

Popular Scams and How to Avoid Them – A presentation addressing popular scams, red flags of the scams, and ways to protect yourself will be offered virtually to:

Foster Grandparents Program in Towanda (Bradford County) on Nov. 18, from 3 to 4 p.m. This is open to program members.



Philadelphia Senior Center, Avenue of the Arts at 509 S. Broad Street in Philadelphia (Philadelphia County) on Nov. 29, from 1 to 2 p.m. For additional information contact: Edwina Griggs, 215-546-8781 ext. 1625.

Avoiding Scams and ID Theft – Will be offered:

In-person – Heidelberg Area Retired Persons (HARP) at the Heidelberg Union Church at 5187 Irvin Road in Slatington (Lehigh County) on Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to noon. For additional information and to participate contact: Eleanor Klevenhagen, rakhsbs@ptd.net.



– Heidelberg Area Retired Persons (HARP) at the Heidelberg Union Church at 5187 Irvin Road in Slatington (Lehigh County) on Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to noon. For additional information and to participate contact: Eleanor Klevenhagen, rakhsbs@ptd.net. In-person – Plains Active Adult Center at 50 2 nd Street in Plains (Luzerne County) on Nov. 18, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For additional information contact: Alice Bohunko, Director, 570-824-5542.



– Plains Active Adult Center at 50 2 Street in Plains (Luzerne County) on Nov. 18, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For additional information contact: Alice Bohunko, Director, 570-824-5542. Montco Senior Active Adult Center Norristown and Ambler (Montgomery County) on Nov. 29, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For additional information contact: Susan Edgren, Director of Health and Wellness, 610-275-1960 ext. 122. This is open to members.

Cybersecurity: Tips for Holiday Shopping – focusing on protecting yourself when online shopping – will be presented in-person at:

Messiah Lifeways, Hostetter Enrichment Center, Messiah Village at 100 Mt Allen Drive in Mechanicsburg (Cumberland County) on Nov. 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. For information contact: Sharon Blouch, Pathways Institute Coordinator, 717-591-7213. For more information, email info@thepathwaysinstitute.org.

Fraud Bingo will be offered in-person at Lehighton Senior Center at 243 S. 8th Street in Lehighton (Carbon County) on Nov. 4, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For additional information contact: Anne Horrigan, Center Services Director, 610-824-7830 ext. 227.

Events for Organizations and Service Providers

Staff will present a two-part series at the National Federation of the Blind of Pennsylvania 2021 State Convention in Harrisburg (Dauphin County) on Nov. 12, focused on retirement and cybersecurity and keeping yourself safe online from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Staff will also be available to answer questions and provide resources on Nov. 11-12.

Investing in Women – a program designed to address the unique financial challenges experienced by many women and covering topics addressing finances and investing – will be presented to the Women’s Center of Montgomery County in Norristown (Montgomery County) virtually on Nov. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. For additional information and to receive the Zoom link please contact rjordan@womenscentermc.org.

Learn more about the free, non-commercial programs and presentations available or contact DoBS to request a program tailored to your specific needs.