Dept. of Health faces class-action lawsuit: claims it did not inspect long-care facilities

BEAVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health is facing a class-action lawsuit for not inspecting long-term care facilities.

The Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County had 58 residents die of COVID-19 and 248 others test positive.

According to the lawsuit the Department of Health did not regularly inspect the faclity and allegedly did not stop the facility from using an experimental treatment on residents without their consent.

The suit demands a court ordered injuction requiring these inspections.

The Department of Health has not commented on it but says it is following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services recommendations and guidelines.