Dept. of Labor & Industry offering Industry Partnership Grants to Pa. businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania businesses are now able to apply for an Industry Partnership grant, which is funding that encourages collaboration among businesses to upskill workers to meet the growing demand for goods and services and compete in the global economy.

Jennifer Berrier, Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) secretary, announced that $4 million is available in grants to further help with economic recovery.

“These grants provide a unique opportunity for businesses in the same industry sectors to work together to identify and solve shared workforce needs in their regions. These partnerships will build stronger, more competitive industries, create good jobs for our workers and strengthen the commonwealth’s economy,” Berrier said.

Grants up to $250,000 will be awarded by L&I to eligible applicants. Such applicants include local workforce development boards, non-profit and non-governmental entities, community-based organizations, educational and post-secondary educational organizations, labor organizations, business associations and economic development entities.

Those who are interested in applying, visit L&I’s website by clicking here. According to the release, grant applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on October 22.