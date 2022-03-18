HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM) — With the deadline to file taxes right around the corner, the Department of Revenue is extending its service hours to help taxpayers over the phone.

“Pennsylvanians who are sitting down to file their tax returns may have questions or concerns, so we are encouraging our customers to reach out directly to one of our personal income tax experts for assistance,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “We also have a number of other customer resource options on our website that can help our taxpayers answer their questions and get their returns filed on time.”

Beginning on Friday, March 18, the hours for personal tax assistance will be available between 8 a,m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 717-787-8201.

Tax assistance is also available through the online customer service center, which contains answers to hundreds of questions, and also allows taxpayers to ask questions in a secure setting to the department directly.

The deadline to submit 2021 personal income tax returns is Monday, April 18, 2022.