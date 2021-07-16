Despite republicans voting against it, child tax credit payments began

(WHTM) — Child tax credit payments began arriving this week in the bank accounts of Pennsylvania parents.

It’ll be a monthly benefit that can be used how parents see fit. Democrats are taking credit for that extra money because every single republican in congress voted against it. We asked Midstate Congressman Lloyd Smucker what he says to constituents, who think the GOP turned its back on working parents.

“What the Democrats are doing what Biden is doing what the radical left is doing is creating massive dependency on the federal government and less reliance on the individual and less personal responsibility,” Smucker (R), said.

Smucker also worries that the debt and inflation are increasing dramatically.