Digital divide in rural areas being addressed by Pa. lawmakers and President Biden

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a problem being addressed by state lawmakers and President Biden, expanding broadband access in rural areas.

The Federal Communications Commission estimates 800,000 Pa. residents don’t have the internet access they need for vital services, including education.

“Students who might have access but in a rural setting, and don’t have access to high speed might have real delays and spottiness in getting the information they need, so it’s exacerbated it and really has laid bare the haves and have nots,” says Rebecca Watts, Ph.D. Northeast Regional VP of Western Governors University.