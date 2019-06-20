Disagreements remain as Pennsylvania’s budget deadline nears

Breaking News
by: MARC LEVY, Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Top Pennsylvania lawmakers are assembling a budget package that’s due ahead of the July 1 start of the fiscal year, but behind-the-scenes disagreements remain and rank-and-file lawmakers are awaiting details.

The first votes on budget legislation are expected Monday.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature are staying quiet about their disagreements as hundreds of pages of budget legislation are being drafted.

Meanwhile, rank-and-file lawmakers haven’t been briefed on what’s expected to be a nearly $34 billion spending bill. Lawmakers say the package will hold the line on major taxes and fees.

Among the disagreements is Wolf’s request that lawmakers authorize first steps toward Pennsylvania joining a regional consortium that sets a price and caps on greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel-fired power plants.

