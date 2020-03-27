DOE: Penn State violated Title IX after Jerry Sandusky case

In this Friday, Nov. 11, 2011, file photo, a student walks in front of the Old Main building on the Penn State campus in State College, Pa. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday, March 26, 2020, that the university violated the law that protects students in sexual abuse complaints in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Department of Education has announced that Penn State University will be required to make major changes to how it handles sexual assault complaints following an investigation of the school’s handling of allegations in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos details how the university will be held accountable through a major overhaul of its Title IX procedures after it “failed to protect students and address their complaints of sexual abuse.”

The university has paid more than $100 million to settle claims from about three dozen people who alleged 73-year-old Sandusky had abused them. The former coach has consistently maintained his innocence.

