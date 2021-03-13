Don’t stop at changing your clocks this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With less than 24 hours until we ‘spring forward’ into daylight light saving time on Sunday, the Pennsylvania State fire Commissioner is also reminding Pennsylvanians to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

“Smoke alarms save lives, it’s that simple, said Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego. “Unfortunately, they are often overlooked or ignored until it’s too late.”

Trego says Pennsylvanians should test their smoke alarms monthly and replace the batteries regularly.

“Our state routinely ranks among the nation’s highest, in terms of deaths related to house fire, and they disproportionately affect older-adults,” added Trego.

Functioning smoke alarms can decrease that risk of death in a home fire by as much as 50%. From the moment an alarm sounds, occupants may have as few as two minutes to safely exit the building.

Carbon monoxide, often called “the silent killer,” is an odorless, colorless, tasteless gas that can incapacitate victims before they are aware of their exposure.

Sources can include wood-burning fireplaces and stoves, gas fireplaces, appliances, grills, generators, and motor vehicles, so it’s equally important to replace the batteries on those detectors as well.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are often mistaken for the flu and include nausea, headaches, dizziness, disorientation and fatigue.

“Just as important, is getting into the habit of discussing safety planning with your entire family,” Trego added. “Knowing two ways to escape each room if necessary, having a designated meeting place, and physically practicing the plan can make difference during a house fire.”

Homeowners unsure of how to maintain or install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms can call their local fire service for advice.