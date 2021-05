FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Republican State Senator says former President Trump asked him to run for Governor in 2022.

Senator Doug Mastriano of Franklin County made the comment on Wednesday after meeting with Trump in New York on Monday.

Mastriano hosted Rudy Guiliani, Trump’s former attorney in Chambersburg last weekend.

Former Republican Congressman Lou Barletta said Monday that he was running for Governor.