Dozens of animals rescued from Schuylkill County home

HEGINS, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say 30 dogs including puppies were rescued from a filthy home in Schuylkill County where they also found the remains of dead dogs found stuffed in two barrels.

WNEP-TV reports the Hillside SPCA removed 13 other animals – seven cats, five donkeys, and a goat – and two dead goats were found at the home in Upper Mahantongo Township, near Hegins.

Two of the dogs rescued were missing eyes. The rest had mange, skin infections, were malnourished, and riddled with fleas.

“It makes me sick to my stomach, and whoever lives there should be locked away for a very long time,” Hillside SPCA manager Tricia Moyer-Mentzer told WNEP.

Police know who owns the home but did not immediately locate him. He is facing several charges including animal cruelty and operating an illegal kennel.