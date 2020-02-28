Dozens of ‘skill-based,’ other gambling devices seized across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of illegal gambling machines were recently seized from bars and clubs across the state, Pennsylvania State Police announced Friday.

Troopers and liquor control enforcement officers seized 71 illegal gambling machines, including some marketed as “skill machines,” from 17 licensed liquor establishments between Jan. 22 and Feb. 25, state police said in a news release.

The confiscated machines were manufactured by several companies. More than $115,000 was also seized during the investigations, police said.

Captain Jeffrey Rineer, acting director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, said illegal gambling is a growing problem in the state.

“Illegal gambling devices, including video machines marketed as ‘games of skill,’ put consumers at risk because they lack outside monitoring to confirm fair payouts,” Rineer said in the news release. “They also cause economic losses to the commonwealth because there is no mechanism in place to ensure appropriate taxes are being paid, and there is no public interest requirement for the proceeds, as exists with legal gambling in Pennsylvania.”

Additional investigations are ongoing and more seizures are expected, police said.

A summary of gambling device seizures by each BLCE office is below: