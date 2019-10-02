DraftKings ready for Pennsylvania online sports betting

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Regulators in Pennsylvania approved a sports wagering license for a casino near Pittsburgh, providing a platform for DraftKings to finally enter the state’s online sports betting market.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board unanimously approved the license Wednesday for the Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington County, about 25 miles south of Pittsburgh.

Casino officials say they were ready to begin taking bets next Tuesday during a test period and anticipate a full opening by Oct. 10.

Meadows Casino would become the tenth Pennsylvania casino to open a retail sportsbook in the state since last November.

DraftKings, the online fantasy sports providers-turned-bookmaker, will run the Meadows online sportsbook in a co-branded deal.

DraftKings’ application for an operator’s license is scheduled to be considered by the gaming board on Oct. 30 and it anticipates going live in November.

Rival sports betting enterprise, FanDuel, owns a sportsbook in Valley Forge Casino, which started in July and already accounts for more than a third of Pennsylvania’s sports bets, mostly online.

