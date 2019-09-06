Driver charged for abandoning special needs student

PALMERTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A driver has been charged in leaving a Pennsylvania high school student with special needs unaccompanied in a school van for four hours.

75-year-old Rodger Sander was charged with reckless endangerment Friday.

Sander believed that he had dropped off all of the students and had driven home to park. When he came out several hours later he noticed a strong smell and found the student asleep on the floor.

While alone on the bus, the student defecated on himself.

Sander called the police and emergency medical personnel responded. The student was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Police say the student is doing well and was not injured.

No attorney information is available for Sander.