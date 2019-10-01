Eagles fan is putting his Philly tattoos to good use

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Philly sports fan is putting his tattooed torso to good use. Photos of Rob Dunphy’s tattoos went viral last week when the Eagles played the Packers.

KYW-TV reports in Thursday’s game against the Packers, the Eagles came out big, but it was images captured of Dunphy’s ink eagle, bridge, bell and belly button that stole the show.

26-year-old Rob Dunphy, Eagles superfan said to KYW-TV, “The only person that really doesn’t care for them is my grandpop. Still to this day, even at the game he was texting my dad at halftime saying ‘tell fathead to put his shirt on.”

Mike Nemo, tattoo artist said, “He came in one day and wanted a whole Philadelphia chest piece.”

“Got the whole thing outlined at once and we went from there, he put the Phanatic where it was an I liked it so we ran with it,” Dunphy said.

But he says the piece isn’t yet complete, a 76ers tribute still needs to be added along with a few other things.

“I was like hey maybe we could turn this into a good thing so I texted Rob and I said if you can reach 10k and donate it to charity I’ll finish it for free,” Nemo said.

A go fund me was quickly created to fund the rest of Dunphy’s ink.

Dunphy chose to donate the money to Storm the Heaven’s, a charity that funds research for diffused intrinsic pontine glioma.

The Storm the Heaven’s co-founder, Mina Carroll said, “It’s a uniformly fatal form of brain cancer that affects mostly children under the age of 11.”

In 2017, Mina Carroll’s eight-year-old daughter Philomena passed away due to DIPG.

With this, Dunphy doesn’t mind all of his newfound attention, he said, “I mean I would like to do something with it. Turn it into more of a positive.”

“When an ordinary person gets a moment of fame and they choose to do good with it and use it to be the voice for those who have no voice it’s extraordinary and we are so, so grateful,” Carroll said.

The go fund me page has surpassed the $10,000 goal.