Eastern Pa. U.S. Attorney McSwain resigning after Biden enters office

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday U.S. Attorney William McSwain announced that he will step down on Jan. 22, 2021, after serving as the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania (EDPA) since April 6, 2018.

I want to thank President Trump for appointing me as U.S. Attorney, Senators Toomey and Casey for recommending me for the position, and Attorneys General Barr and Sessions for leading the Department of Justice during my service. I will always be grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as U.S. Attorney in the District in which I have lived most of my life, in the City in which I was born, and in the Office where I learned to be a trial lawyer as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. My overriding focus as U.S. Attorney was on pursuing justice in order to protect the community. I gave this job all that I had – all day, every day. While we’ve had many significant accomplishments during my tenure, the credit for these successes belongs to the hardworking, dedicated professionals at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners. For an attorney, there is no greater professional privilege than to represent the United States of America. I will miss it dearly. William McSwain

U.S. Attorneys are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate; this resignation is a normal part of the transition from the Trump Administration to the Biden Administration.

McSwain will return to practiving private law in Philadelphia.

Jennifer Arbittier Williams will become the Acting U.S. Attorney upon McSwain’s departure. She served as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney during McSwain’s tenure.