Education benefit for National Guard families signed into law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation that allows members of the Pennsylvania National Guard to earn college benefits for their spouses and children has been signed into law.

The Pennsylvania Family GI Bill creates a program that provides for 10 semesters of tuition-free education for family members when a Pennsylvania National Guard member completes their initial six-year enlistment and re-ups for another six years.

The benefit must be used at an institution approved by the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency and at the tuition rate set by PASSHE.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill Monday. He said the program is the first of its kind in the nation and could benefit up to 8,000 military family members. He said the program would also improve retention and strengthen the readiness of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Members are already eligible for the education assistance benefit with their initial six-year enlistment.