MEDIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for an elderly Pennsylvania couple who has gone missing.

Cecilia Dunn, 90, and her husband Charles, 85, may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused, state police in Media said.

The Dunn’s are operating a silver 2012 Kia Sonata with a Pensylvania livense plate of HXL2957. They were last seen in Concord Township, in Delaware County, around 9 a.m. Friday, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Media barracks at 484-840-1000.