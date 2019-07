CHELTENHAM, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to locate a 70-year-old Pennsylvania man who went missing over a week ago.

Sheldon Shores was last seen in Plymouth Township, in Montgomery County, on June 20 around 2:30 a.m. Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Shores is driving a white 1992 Chevrolet Lumina sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate of DBG-0897.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Cheltenham police at 215-885-1600.