Elk season set to begin on Monday, Nov. 2

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced the return of Elk season, with it set to begin on Monday, Nov. 2, and end on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Elk licenses for the general season have been allocated in 12 Elk Hunt Zones, geographic elk-management locations throughout north-central Pennsylvania. Maps of the Elk zones can be found on the elk page of the PA Game Commission website.

Other hunting seasons, including archery deer, bear, and turkey seasons occur simultaneously with the general elk season.

Hunters participating in the general elk season, in which firearms are permitted, must wear 250 square inches of daylight fluorescent orange material on their head, chest, and back combined, at all times.

While the elk check station remains open to the public, spectators must follow proper COVID-19 safety guidelines, including the use of face-coverings and social distancing.

TOP STORIES