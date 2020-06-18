Elmira native recalls death of brother while in police custody, amid police reform

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After participating in the Elmira ‘Black Lives Matter’ march, Guy Martin says he recalled the death of his brother, Tyrone Martin.

“My mother called me crying and saying Tyrone is dead, Tyrone is dead,” said Martin.

“His case was an incident where he was high on some cocaine methamphetamine and was hallucinating and because of his delusions he was trying to go behind the counter at the Mcdonald’s and he was clearly trying to fight things that weren’t there,” said the Police Chief of the Clearwater Police Department, Daniel Slaughter.

“He was just making a general statement, not my brother as an individual and specifically to his case. He said that this was not a case of police brutality, but just somebody on drugs,” Martin said when referring to statements of the Clearwater Police Chief.

“The staff started to have to wrestle with him and tried to contain him until the officers got there. Once the officers got there, they were able to quickly get him into handcuffs relatively quickly and then took him and escorted him outside,” said Slaughter.

“He was kind of fine initially and then once he got outside, the delusions started happening again he started thrashing around, then they moved to a grassy area of the mulch while waiting for the paramedics to show up at that point he started to deteriorate,” said Slaughter.

A witness on scene says an officer told him that Martin had died.

“One of the officers came over and I thought they had taken him into the ambulance, but he said that he was no longer here,” stated the witness.

According to the investigation from the state attorney, Martin made statements that he couldn’t breathe. Shortly after being restrained, Martin became ‘medically unstable.’

Although the autopsy report says Martin’s cause of death was drug use and heart problems, Martin’s family believe that Tyrone died due to excessive force.

“What about police body cams? What about dash cams? Where’s the first responder’s report? Where’s the ambulance report?” said Abby Naddaf, Tyrone’s widow.

The Martin family is still looking for answers.

“Maybe the laws can be changed for the better for everyone involved,” said Reba Martin, Tyrone’s sister-in-law.