Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden visit about infrastructure

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh involving several vehicles and a gas line.

The collapse happened in the Frick Park area of the city Friday morning before 7 a.m. Several cars and a Port Authority bus were involved. It was reported by Pittsburgh Public Safety on Twitter that an odor of natural gas was detected and asked all residents to avoid the area.

Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety on Twitter

The gas line was cut and the Red Cross is on scene to assist. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to KDKA Pittsburgh, all three were on the Port Authority bus at the time. A team has been deployed to ensure there is no one under the collapsed bridge.

The collapse comes just hours before President Joe Biden was set to arrive in Pittsburgh to push his $1 trillion infrastructure bill and efforts to strengthen supply chains in America.

Nexstar and Jocelina Joiner contributed to this report.