Emergency rental assistance programs now taking applications in Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has received $569 million to administer assistance to renters, landlords, and utility providers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is a part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021’s funding for states to establish emergency rental assistance programs (ERAP).

The Department of Human Services is the agency overseeing the administration of the ERAP for 49 Pa. counties.

For those who were impacted by the pandemic and economic insecurity, ERAP is now taking applications through a COMPASS application online by clicking here.