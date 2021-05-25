Enacted state law to help address human trafficking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Recently enacted state law, Act 131 of 2020, extends the validity period of a commercial learner’s permit.

On Tuesday, May 25, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) stated that the extension will help address the issue of human trafficking through severe penalties levied on commercial drivers or those who wish to obtain a commercial driver’s license.

“This law helps ensure commercial drivers have adequate time to prepare for their commercial driving test while also addressing punishment for a serious crime,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Graiman said.

The validity period of a commercial learner’s permit has been extended from 180 days to one year thanks to Act 131 of 2020. A one-year permit is more convenient for customers, giving them more time to prepare for their skills test.

According to PennDOT’s press release, a longer validity period also means that fewer customers will need to extend their permit, which will help decreased customer traffic in driver license centers.

Act 131 also comes with updated requirements and restrictions for commercial driver’s license holders, including reporting requirements for convictions and violations. Now, if the individual is convicted of using a commercial motor vehicle to commit certain forms of human trafficking, they are disqualified from operating.