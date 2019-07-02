End of snow days: Governor signs bill to expand cyber snow days

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Pennsylvania law will keep students at work when schools are closed for the day.

Act 64 of 2019, signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf, allows all schools to use up to five flexible instructional days per school year.

Flexible instructional days, sometimes called cyber snow days, allow teachers to assign work to students at home when schools close for severe weather or other emergencies. Students complete their assignments online.

State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York), who sponsored the legislation, said students who don’t have internet access at home will have special accommodations.

Twelve Pennsylvania school districts used flexible instructional days under a three-year pilot program that is coming to an end this year.

“Act 64 will allow each school district to work with its students, parents, faculty and school board to see if flexible instructional days should be implemented,” Phillips-Hill said in a statement. “I have heard positive reviews from local parents whose children attend schools involved in the pilot program. Opening this option to the entire state makes sense to ensure there is a continuity in learning when extenuating circumstances close school buildings.”

Phillips-Hill said schools will need to provide flexible instruction in English and math for all students, as well as science and social studies for high school students.