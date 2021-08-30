ERAP funding still available for Pennsylvania tenants and landlords

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — After the Supreme Court struck down the CDC’s eviction moratorium, the Pa. Department of Human Services is highlighting resources for people who face eviction.

It says ERAP funding is available. It can help with unpaid rent costs but the state says you need to apply now. More than half a billion dollars went towards the program. Each household can get up to 18 months’ worth of funding. Landlords and tenants can apply.

“The way that it works is if a tenant or landlord applies, the landlord receives the funding. We can pay up to 12 months of back rent and up to three months of future rent at a time,” Department of Human Services Acting Secretary, Meg Snead said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The average amount of money from ERAP per eligible household is about $6,000.