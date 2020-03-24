Erie added to Pennsylvania ‘stay-at-home’ counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Erie has joined the seven other Pennsylvania counties Governor Tom Wolf gave a stay-at-home order to.

This order takes effect at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 and will tentatively continue until April 6.

The list now includes Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Monroe, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

Wolf says this is to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19, though the state Health Department notes there are only four cases in Erie County, which is relatively small compared to the minimum of 40 cases throughout all of the seven other counties.

The state Health Department has confirmed there are 207 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and four new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 851 in 40 counties.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.