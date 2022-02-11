Erie man arrested in drug raid; drugs, guns & cash recovered

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man is in custody following a drug raid.

According to Erie Police, the Erie Police Department Vice unit served a search warrant at a house in the 1000 block of McCarter Ave. on Feb. 10, 2022.

Devonne Clark, 32, was arrested in the raid. He is being charged with Multiple counts of PWID, Possession, Drug Paraphernalia, and Person not to posses a firearm.

Devonne Clark

The following items were recovered during the search:

Four firearms — Taurus .9mm handgun, S&W .9mm handgun, Spectrum 380 handgun, and a Butler .22 cal handgun.

Approx. 2 pounds of Marijuana, in bulk and pre-packaged for re-sale

Multiple Baggies of the drug Ecstasy

5 Containers of THC Wax

Methamphetamine

Large amount of custom printed mylar baggies for the resale of Marijuana.

Cash

Police say Clark has prior convictions and is currently on probation.

“We’re currently investigating where these firearms came from. Several of the firearms are registered. We’re trying to track down the owners of these firearms, because it doesn’t appear at this time that they have any connection with the arrested,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Deputy Chief Lorah added since Clark is on probation he cannot legally possess a firearm.

Police say the combined street value of the drug seizure is over $55,000. We will have much more tonight on JET 24 Action News beginning at 5 p.m.