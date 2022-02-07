Erie trails behind Buffalo, Anchorage & Rochester as 4th snowiest city in U.S.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The latest winter storm brought enough snow to make Erie the fourth snowiest city in the U.S.

Trailing just behind Buffalo, NY; Rochester, NY; and Anchorage, AK — Erie, PA is now the fourth snowiest city in the country with 50.9 inches of snow for the 2021-2022 winter season, according to the Golden Snow Globe Contest.

The snowfall average for Erie is around 71.0 inches.

For this contest, cities with a population of at least 100,000 people have their snowfall totals tallied up to see who accumulates the most.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Other cities currently listed in the top 10 include:

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Syracuse, New York

Akron, Ohio

Flint, Michigan

Boulder, Colorado

Fargo, North Dakota

For the latest weather headlines, click here.