“Every one of PA’s 67 counties matter,” Fetterman mulling over run for senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is mulling over a run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Fetterman announced in a series of tweets his beliefs and that he is considering a run for the senate.

“What I know to be true: All work has dignity. All paychecks must too. Union Way of life is sacred + built this nation. Healthcare is a basic human right. LGBTQIA deserves equal protection under the law. Immigration makes America, America,” one tweet reads, linking an article announcing his eye on the senate seat.

“Every one of PA’s 67 counties matter. Forgotten communities + neighborhoods must be rebuilt. 2nd chances + redemption + reimagining criminal just reform. Legal weed for USA + ending the war on drugs. Pennsylvania needs a United States Senator that knows this is true too,” Fetterman says in another tweet.

Fetterman has also set up a Senate race donation page for those who want to donate to his race.