Ex-church administrator gets 10 to 20 years in theft case

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A former western Pennsylvania church administrator has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in the theft of $1.2 million that prosecutors said he and his wife used for vacations, sports tickets and other personal expenses.

An Allegheny County judge also ordered 50-year-old David Reiter to pay restitution. Reiter pleaded guilty in October to receiving stolen property, theft, and other charges.

His wife faces trial later this month. Prosecutors say the money was stolen over the course of about 17 years from Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair. The church says it hopes for “rehabilitation, restitution, and even restoration.”

