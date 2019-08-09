Ex-county official pleads to federal fraud charges

SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The former clerk of courts for Schuylkill County pleaded guilty Thursday to mail fraud and falsification of records.

Steven M. Lukach Jr., 69, of Nesquehoning, served as the clerk of courts for approximately 27 years.

U.S. Attorney David Freed said an audit of the clerk’s office in 2013-2014 discovered Lukach had misappropriated funds. The FBI investigated and found that while the audit was going on, Lukach interfered by stealing mail that was sent to banks, forged bank records, and sent the fake records to the controller’s office.

Lukach was trying to hide funds he took from various accounts for his own personal purposes, such as paying a family member’s credit card bill, paying for meals, making car payments, and other personal expenses, Freed said.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.