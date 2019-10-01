Ex-deputy sheriff, 3 Chinese men charged for fentanyl sales

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Prosecutors in Philadelphia say a former suburban deputy sheriff and three Chinese nationals have been charged with running an online fentanyl delivery service that’s been linked to five deaths.

Landis shipped the contraband through the U.S. mail to customers in 21 states, as well as Canada, Chile, Senegal and Spain.

U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain says five customers from Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio and Illinois died of overdoses within days of receiving their orders over the last three years.

The Chinese nationals charged Tuesday include Deyao Chen, Guichun Chen and Liangtu Pan. It’s not clear if they have attorneys.

Landis has pleaded guilty to 63 criminal counts including conspiracy and drug possession.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

