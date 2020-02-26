Ex-funeral home director gets 4- to 8-year sentence

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A former western Pennsylvania funeral home director accused of stealing a half-million dollars’ worth of funeral policy payments from the elderly has been sentenced to four to eight years.

Fifty-two-year-old Stephen Kezmarsky III apologized before sentencing Tuesday, telling a Fayette County judge he was a generous person who was bad at running his Uniontown business.

Kezmarsky, who pleaded guilty to theft and forgery, told victims “I’m heartbroken to have hurt you.”

State prosecutors said the defendant stole more than $500,000 from 80 victims over a dozen years. He was also sentenced to 20 years’ probation and ordered to pay back the money.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)