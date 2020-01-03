Ex-teacher charged with taking upskirt photos of students

KINTNERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A former teacher at a Pennsylvania high school is charged with secretly taking photos up the skirts of female students and sharing the pictures online.

Francis J. Reppert Jr., 26, of Quakertown, was arraigned Thursday on counts of invasion of privacy and indecent exposure stemming from images found by police on his personal iPhone and a school-issued iPad.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said the photos, taken from underneath Reppert’s desk, depicted three female students. Investigators said they also recovered photos of Reppert exposing himself inside Palisades High School.

Authorities said in one photo, Reppert is shown standing entirely naked in front of a whiteboard. Handwritten on the board behind him is “3/14/19, u/rockranger24, r/teachersgonewild,” terms associated with posts he sometimes made on a pornographic section of the website reddit.com.

Police confronted Reppert in October after a student captured a video of Reppert viewing and zooming in on a photo of what appeared to be a student’s legs.

Reppert told troopers he took photos of the victim and intended to masturbate to them, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators said they discovered the additional photos during a forensic search of his devices. Reppert is also charged with disseminating some of the photos.

Reppert taught math and coached boys’ and girls’ tennis until his suspension in October. He was fired last month.