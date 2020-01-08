1  of  3
Ex-teacher sent to prison for sexually abusing 6 students

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A former high school teacher and coach in Pennsylvania has been sentenced to six to 12 years in state prison for sexually abusing six students over a period of more than 10 years.

Forty-year-old Christian Willman, of Coopersburg, was sentenced Tuesday in Bucks County after pleading guilty to several charges, including sexual assault and criminal solicitation by a sports official.

A judge called Willman “pure evil masked as a teacher.”

Authorities say Willman sexually assaulted four students at a high school in Lehigh County and two others at a high school in Bucks County.

The allegations spanned from 2006 to 2018.

