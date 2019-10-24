Ex-trooper accused of bribing following biker club assault

CHARLEROI, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators claim that retied state trooper, James “Bear” Baranowski, admitted to taking $2,500 from the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club to bribe a former member and his wife; the former of whom was assaulted by the club.

Baranowski is accused of offering Troy and Michele Harris financial support and protection from harm for life if they did not continue to pursue a criminal case against the club.

He retired from the state police in 2003 after 17 years of service and served as a private investigator for the club.

He is accused of witness intimidation, obstruction and offering a witness or victim a bribe, though he and his defense maintained that he merely offered the family an option that would have helped the family and included legal recourse. His lawyer declined to comment.

The beating that Harris sustained in April had apparently left him with cognitive problems and was recorded on camera.

Eleven people face charges in Troy Harris’ attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.