Exclusive Interview with Pa. Chief Justice: Cosby not innocent but DA reprehensible

(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court shocked the world last week when it overturned Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction. A lot of people wanted to know what the justices were thinking. Dennis Owens spoke with Chief Justice Max Baer to get some insight.

It shocked the world and outraged victims, especially those assaulted by Bill Cosby. “We know he’s guilty. The justices that have made this decision have just enabled a criminal to go without a consequence,” accuser, Heidi Thomas said.

“We certainly didn’t find Bill Cosby not guilty or find him innocent. What we found was what the state did was inappropriate,” Chief Justice Max Baer said. Baer also said Bill Cosby had a deal with former DA Bruce Castor: testify and pay up in a civil case. We won’t charge you criminally.

“He went in and admitted his illegal conduct because he had immunity,” Baer said.

So the new prosecutor didn’t just break the deal, Baer says, he broke the rules. “What we said is we’re not gonna let the commonwealth, the state through the district attorneys to engage in that kind of reprehensible bait and switch and that’s not to protect Bill Cosby. Nobody is sympathetic to Bill Cosby. That’s to protect 13 million Pennsylvanians against that kind of conduct,” Baer said.

A tough but necessary call, Baer says, even if a serial abuser walked free. You can watch the full interview with Chief Justice Baer on “This Week in Pennsylvania,” Sunday at 10 a.m. on abc27.