Excursion train to shut down in November, citing tax dispute

JIM THORPE, Pa. (AP) – A popular excursion train in eastern Pennsylvania says it is shutting down next month because of a tax dispute with the local borough.

The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway says it will cease operations Nov. 25 after 15 years of running vintage coaches along the Lehigh River through Glen Onoko and into Lehigh Gorge State Park.

In September, a tax collection agency filed suit saying Jim Thorpe borough was owed about $95,000 in unpaid amusement taxes from 2016 to 2018.

Railway’s owner Reading, Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad maintains that the ride is not an amusement and is exempt. It says the company makes its money from freight.

Mayor Michael Sofranko says officials were “blindsided” and had been trying for weeks to meet with the company and work out an agreement.

