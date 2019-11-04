Expanded Sunday hunting won’t happen this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is telling hunters that even if a bill to expand Sunday hunting passes the Legislature and is signed into law, it will not take effect this year.

The House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 147 last week by a 144-54 vote, but the measure must pass the state Senate a second time and will not take effect until 90 days after it is signed into law.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on Nov. 18.

The measure would permit hunting on three Sundays: one within the archery deer season, one within the firearms deer season, and one on another Sunday selected by the game commission.

Pennsylvania hunters currently are prohibited from hunting anything but foxes, coyotes and crows on Sundays during open seasons.

