(WHTM) — The Biden administration has extended the moratorium on evictions, and it may help many in Pennsylvania.

According to a Census Bureau survey, more than 73,000 Pennsylvanians appear likely to be evicted over the next two months. With the current housing shortage, some are concerned about a spike in homelessness.

The federal ban on evictions extends to July 31, and protects those who lost jobs or income to the pandemic, but does require them to pay any back rent they may owe.