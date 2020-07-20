FAA to investigate emergency plane landing in Chester County

The FAA will be in Chester County Monday morning to investigate after a plane made an emergency landing.

It happened on the Glen Willow Road overpass and Route 1 in New Garden Township shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a propeller section of the plane became dislodged forcing an emergency landing.

The landing was successful and State Police say no one was hurt.

Investigators are still looking for the propeller and asking anyone in the area to turn it in if located.

