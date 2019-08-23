Family dies in Hatboro plane crash

HATBORO, Pa. (AP) – Witnesses told investigators that a small plane crashed in the backyard of a suburban Philadelphia home, killing a family of three that was onboard.

It is reported that the plane was flying low, its wings tipping and the engine extremely loud before it crashed. All three on board were killed.

The victims were 60-year-old Jasvir Khurana, 54-year-old Divya Khurana – both doctors in Philadelphia – and their daughter Kiran.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report Thursday on the Aug. 8 crash near Hatboro, about 30 miles north of Philadelphia.

The report says the plane crashed shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The pilot’s flight plan detailed a refueling stop in Columbus, Ohio, with a final destination of St. Louis, Missouri.

The report says shortly after takeoff the pilot was instructed to call the control tower and he did so. There were no other transmissions.

It is not noted that who the family are survived by at this moment.

