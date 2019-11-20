Family of 3 found dead in Pennsylvania home

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in Pennsylvania say three people have been found dead in a home in what is being referred to as “a family tragedy.”

Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that the three bodies were discovered during a wellness check Monday evening. The home is in Erdenheim in Springfield Township.

Among the dead are 71-year-old Robert McIntyre, 71-year-old Sheila Dolan and their 27-year-old daughter, Julia McIntyre.

Authorities say the daughter’s fatal wounds seem to be self-inflicted. Autopsies will be performed.

The DA’s office says no other information will be released.

