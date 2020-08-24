Family of victim in Larksville homicide case speaks out

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The family of a Luzerne County homicide victim is speaking out tonight.

Patricia Walski was found dead inside her Larksville home on August 13. Police have been searching for her husband Richard Walski to question him about the homicide.







Patricia Walski’s uncle speaks with Eyewitness News about her death and asks for the public’s help in finding out what happened to her.

Investigators have pointed out that Richard Walski could be another victim or the perpetrator.