Farm show gone virtual? Not the one in York

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The farm show has gone virtual this year. The farm show, on the other hand, is still taking place in person.

Confused? Ah, yes — a little clarification might help. The Pennsylvania Farm Show — the big one in Harrisburg, to which folks usually refer when they speak of simply “the farm show,” which would have begun Saturday — is indeed a virtual event this year. But the Keystone Farm Show, which takes place this time every year, too — albeit in the shadows of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, from a public perspective — is set to open Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Pennsylvania Farm Show — again, the big show not being held in person this year — knows about the Keystone show at the York Fairgrounds and even indirectly has the ability to regulate it, because the show includes food vendors, and the department inspects food establishments.

“The PA Department of Agriculture inspects retail food establishments, prior to their opening, including those open during fairs and other temporary events,” a department spokesperson told ABC27 News in a statement. “York Fairgrounds are within our jurisdiction.”

So why the discrepancy? Why — given statewide COVID-19 restrictions — is one show off (in person, at least) and the other show on? A viewer called the ABC27 newsroom complaining that the Keystone Farm Show shouldn’t take place in person either.

Bruce Button, the vice president and general manager of Lee Newspapers, Inc., which organizes the Keystone show, said the two shows aren’t similar. For one thing, he said the fact that the general public isn’t as familiar with the Keystone show is the point.

“You’ve got to be in the industry,” he said. It doesn’t have animals and is only open at hours (Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.) not optimized to attract families.

He said the show can easily meet COVID-19 restrictions, such as a 50-percent capacity limit, because all the big farm equipment inside the exhibition halls at the York Fairgrounds makes it impossible for the halls to be half full of people anyway.

When ABC27 visited the fairgrounds Monday, participants were rushing to set up, completing a task in one day that normally would have begun during the weekend because the newly loosened restrictions, which (in addition to allowing indoor dining and the reopening of gyms) allow events like the show to take place, began Monday.