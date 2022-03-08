(Stacker) – Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%—the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates. But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.

In every state, there were cities that experienced cumulative population gains over the course of the decade. But when you look at the growth rates from year to year, cities across the country are following a similar trajectory. Small, medium, and large cities all saw declining growth since 2016. Some of the largest cities—those with populations over 1 million—have actually seen a decrease in overall population, not just slower population growth.

Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing cities in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

Many cities experienced their most significant growth within the first few years of the decade. Experts postulate that the housing bubble burst in tandem with economic hardships of the Great Recession pushed many people of home-buying age to the cities.

A decade later, in the wake of the pandemic, the U.S. is in a similar position.

#20. Norristown

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,965

— #2,192 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 5.8%

— #509 among cities in Pennsylvania, #11,092 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 35,748

— #15 largest city in Pennsylvania, #1,229 largest city nationwide

#19. Chambersburg

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,979

— #2,181 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 9.9%

— #382 among cities in Pennsylvania, #8,915 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 21,903

— #28 largest city in Pennsylvania, #2,079 largest city nationwide

#18. Jefferson Hills

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,049

— #2,114 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 19.7%

— #223 among cities in Pennsylvania, #5,684 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 12,424

— #66 largest city in Pennsylvania, #3,429 largest city nationwide

#17. Slippery Rock University

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,069

— #2,096 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 630.8%

— #1 among cities in Pennsylvania, #63 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 2,397

— #559 largest city in Pennsylvania, #9,913 largest city nationwide

#16. Newtown Grant

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,098

— #2,075 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 55.8%

— #57 among cities in Pennsylvania, #1,929 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 5,855

— #212 largest city in Pennsylvania, #5,945 largest city nationwide

#15. Weigelstown

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,219

— #2,002 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 17.2%

— #259 among cities in Pennsylvania, #6,354 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 15,136

— #45 largest city in Pennsylvania, #2,892 largest city nationwide

#14. Campbelltown

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,326

— #1,923 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 64.7%

— #47 among cities in Pennsylvania, #1,594 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 5,922

— #207 largest city in Pennsylvania, #5,893 largest city nationwide

#13. Phoenixville

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,353

— #1,905 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 14.5%

— #300 among cities in Pennsylvania, #7,133 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 18,602

— #36 largest city in Pennsylvania, #2,419 largest city nationwide

#12. Bryn Mawr

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,369

— #1,893 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 67.5%

— #45 among cities in Pennsylvania, #1,515 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 5,879

— #211 largest city in Pennsylvania, #5,932 largest city nationwide

#11. Franklin Park

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,494

— #1,823 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 19.2%

— #229 among cities in Pennsylvania, #5,808 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 15,479

— #43 largest city in Pennsylvania, #2,852 largest city nationwide

#10. Lansdale

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,562

— #1,780 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 15.8%

— #275 among cities in Pennsylvania, #6,702 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 18,773

— #34 largest city in Pennsylvania, #2,403 largest city nationwide

#9. Marienville

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,638

— #1,735 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 364.4%

— #3 among cities in Pennsylvania, #142 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 3,362

— #408 largest city in Pennsylvania, #8,267 largest city nationwide

#8. Wilkes-Barre

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,733

— #1,693 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 6.6%

— #466 among cities in Pennsylvania, #10,630 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 44,328

— #12 largest city in Pennsylvania, #984 largest city nationwide

#7. Colonial Park

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +3,129

— #1,536 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 23.9%

— #194 among cities in Pennsylvania, #4,795 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 16,243

— #41 largest city in Pennsylvania, #2,735 largest city nationwide

#6. Breinigsville

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +4,846

— #1,046 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 182.9%

— #12 among cities in Pennsylvania, #380 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 7,495

— #149 largest city in Pennsylvania, #5,039 largest city nationwide

#5. King of Prussia

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +4,960

— #1,019 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 25.1%

— #178 among cities in Pennsylvania, #4,558 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 24,695

— #25 largest city in Pennsylvania, #1,844 largest city nationwide

#4. Hazleton

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,086

— #994 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 20.4%

— #216 among cities in Pennsylvania, #5,506 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 29,963

— #18 largest city in Pennsylvania, #1,496 largest city nationwide

#3. Reading

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +7,708

— #678 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 8.8%

— #398 among cities in Pennsylvania, #9,439 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 95,112

— #4 largest city in Pennsylvania, #358 largest city nationwide

#2. Allentown

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +9,447

— #547 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 8.1%

— #424 among cities in Pennsylvania, #9,787 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 125,845

— #3 largest city in Pennsylvania, #229 largest city nationwide

#1. Philadelphia

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +98,847

— #20 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 6.6%

— #467 among cities in Pennsylvania, #10,631 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 1,603,797

— #1 largest city in Pennsylvania, #6 largest city nationwide