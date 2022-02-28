(STACKER) — From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

49. Clarion County

2010 to 2020 population change: -3,049

— #2,976 among all counties nationwide

— #2,976 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.6%

— #57 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,658 among all counties nationwide

— #57 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,658 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 37,241

— #57 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,242 largest county nationwide

49. Greene County

2010 to 2020 population change: -3,049

— #2,976 among all counties nationwide

— #2,976 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.8%

— #61 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,678 among all counties nationwide

— #61 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,678 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 35,954

— #58 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,283 largest county nationwide

48. Northumberland County

2010 to 2020 population change: -2,452

— #2,919 among all counties nationwide

— #2,919 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.6%

— #36 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,958 among all counties nationwide

— #36 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,958 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 91,647

— #32 largest county in Pennsylvania, #649 largest county nationwide

47. Bradford County

2010 to 2020 population change: -2,448

— #2,917 among all counties nationwide

— #2,917 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.9%

— #45 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,157 among all counties nationwide

— #45 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,157 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 59,967

— #41 largest county in Pennsylvania, #874 largest county nationwide

46. Bedford County

2010 to 2020 population change: -2,305

— #2,898 among all counties nationwide

— #2,898 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.6%

— #47 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,245 among all counties nationwide

— #47 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,245 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 47,577

— #45 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,028 largest county nationwide

45. Wyoming County

2010 to 2020 population change: -2,193

— #2,877 among all counties nationwide

— #2,877 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.8%

— #58 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,670 among all counties nationwide

— #58 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,670 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 26,069

— #60 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,554 largest county nationwide

44. Lycoming County

2010 to 2020 population change: -2,188

— #2,876 among all counties nationwide

— #2,876 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.9%

— #31 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,850 among all counties nationwide

— #31 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,850 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 114,188

— #29 largest county in Pennsylvania, #543 largest county nationwide

43. Union County

2010 to 2020 population change: -2,185

— #2,875 among all counties nationwide

— #2,875 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.9%

— #48 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,283 among all counties nationwide

— #48 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,283 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 42,681

— #50 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,128 largest county nationwide

42. Columbia County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,915

— #2,826 among all counties nationwide

— #2,826 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.9%

— #37 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,998 among all counties nationwide

— #37 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,998 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 64,727

— #40 largest county in Pennsylvania, #834 largest county nationwide

41. Huntingdon County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,738

— #2,781 among all counties nationwide

— #2,781 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.8%

— #43 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,132 among all counties nationwide

— #43 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,132 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 44,092

— #49 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,096 largest county nationwide

40. Clearfield County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,569

— #2,733 among all counties nationwide

— #2,733 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.9%

— #33 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,859 among all counties nationwide

— #33 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,859 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 80,562

— #36 largest county in Pennsylvania, #708 largest county nationwide

39. Clinton County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,520

— #2,719 among all counties nationwide

— #2,719 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.9%

— #44 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,153 among all counties nationwide

— #44 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,153 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 37,450

— #56 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,235 largest county nationwide

38. Elk County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,490

— #2,713 among all counties nationwide

— #2,713 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.6%

— #46 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,239 among all counties nationwide

— #46 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,239 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 30,990

— #59 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,403 largest county nationwide

37. Potter County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,187

— #2,602 among all counties nationwide

— #2,602 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.8%

— #55 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,567 among all counties nationwide

— #55 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,567 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 16,396

— #63 largest county in Pennsylvania, #2,009 largest county nationwide

36. Wayne County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,147

— #2,576 among all counties nationwide

— #2,576 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.2%

— #35 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,904 among all counties nationwide

— #35 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,904 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 51,155

— #43 largest county in Pennsylvania, #976 largest county nationwide

35. Juniata County

2010 to 2020 population change: -876

— #2,439 among all counties nationwide

— #2,439 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.6%

— #42 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,105 among all counties nationwide

— #42 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,105 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 23,509

— #61 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,657 largest county nationwide

34. Jefferson County

2010 to 2020 population change: -752

— #2,371 among all counties nationwide

— #2,371 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.7%

— #30 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,808 among all counties nationwide

— #30 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,808 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 44,492

— #48 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,085 largest county nationwide

33. Cameron County

2010 to 2020 population change: -650

— #2,289 among all counties nationwide

— #2,289 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -12.5%

— #67 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,964 among all counties nationwide

— #67 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,964 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 4,547

— #67 largest county in Pennsylvania, #2,852 largest county nationwide

32. Sullivan County

2010 to 2020 population change: -627

— #2,275 among all counties nationwide

— #2,275 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -9.7%

— #65 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,831 among all counties nationwide

— #65 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,831 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 5,840

— #66 largest county in Pennsylvania, #2,748 largest county nationwide

31. Forest County

2010 to 2020 population change: -612

— #2,264 among all counties nationwide

— #2,264 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.1%

— #63 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,702 among all counties nationwide

— #63 among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,702 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 6,973

— #65 largest county in Pennsylvania, #2,661 largest county nationwide

30. Tioga County

2010 to 2020 population change: -586

— #2,241 among all counties nationwide

— #2,241 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.4%

— #29 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,777 among all counties nationwide

— #29 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,777 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 41,045

— #51 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,159 largest county nationwide

29. Mifflin County

2010 to 2020 population change: -440

— #2,110 among all counties nationwide

— #2,110 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.9%

— #28 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,710 among all counties nationwide

— #28 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,710 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 46,143

— #46 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,051 largest county nationwide

28. Fulton County

2010 to 2020 population change: -283

— #1,915 among all counties nationwide

— #1,915 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.9%

— #32 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,857 among all counties nationwide

— #32 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,857 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 14,556

— #64 largest county in Pennsylvania, #2,112 largest county nationwide

27. Montour County

2010 to 2020 population change: -16

— #1,586 among all counties nationwide

— #1,586 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.1%

— #27 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,577 among all counties nationwide

— #27 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,577 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 18,136

— #62 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,910 largest county nationwide

26. Carbon County

2010 to 2020 population change: 186

— #1,409 among all counties nationwide

— #1,409 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.3%

— #25 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,527 among all counties nationwide

— #25 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,527 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 64,749

— #39 largest county in Pennsylvania, #833 largest county nationwide

25. Perry County

2010 to 2020 population change: 243

— #1,373 among all counties nationwide

— #1,373 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.5%

— #24 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,490 among all counties nationwide

— #24 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,490 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 45,842

— #47 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,059 largest county nationwide

24. Monroe County

2010 to 2020 population change: 247

— #1,365 among all counties nationwide

— #1,365 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.1%

— #26 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,541 among all counties nationwide

— #26 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,541 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 168,327

— #20 largest county in Pennsylvania, #398 largest county nationwide

23. Snyder County

2010 to 2020 population change: 336

— #1,314 among all counties nationwide

— #1,314 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.9%

— #23 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,447 among all counties nationwide

— #23 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,447 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 39,736

— #53 largest county in Pennsylvania, #1,185 largest county nationwide

22. Pike County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,542

— #965 among all counties nationwide

— #965 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.7%

— #18 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,193 among all counties nationwide

— #18 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,193 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 58,535

— #42 largest county in Pennsylvania, #893 largest county nationwide

21. Lackawanna County

2010 to 2020 population change: 2,165

— #875 among all counties nationwide

— #875 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.0%

— #22 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,425 among all counties nationwide

— #22 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,425 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 215,896

— #17 largest county in Pennsylvania, #319 largest county nationwide

20. Washington County

2010 to 2020 population change: 2,362

— #844 among all counties nationwide

— #844 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.1%

— #21 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,408 among all counties nationwide

— #21 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,408 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 209,349

— #18 largest county in Pennsylvania, #326 largest county nationwide

19. Adams County

2010 to 2020 population change: 3,013

— #766 among all counties nationwide

— #766 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.0%

— #17 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,155 among all counties nationwide

— #17 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,155 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 103,852

— #31 largest county in Pennsylvania, #588 largest county nationwide

18. Luzerne County

2010 to 2020 population change: 6,474

— #568 among all counties nationwide

— #568 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.0%

— #20 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,288 among all counties nationwide

— #20 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,288 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 325,594

— #12 largest county in Pennsylvania, #220 largest county nationwide

17. Centre County

2010 to 2020 population change: 6,761

— #558 among all counties nationwide

— #558 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.5%

— #14 among counties in Pennsylvania, #983 among all counties nationwide

— #14 among counties in Pennsylvania, #983 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 158,172

— #22 largest county in Pennsylvania, #426 largest county nationwide

16. Franklin County

2010 to 2020 population change: 9,374

— #495 among all counties nationwide

— #495 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.4%

— #10 among counties in Pennsylvania, #817 among all counties nationwide

— #10 among counties in Pennsylvania, #817 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 155,932

— #23 largest county in Pennsylvania, #434 largest county nationwide

15. Butler County

2010 to 2020 population change: 11,209

— #450 among all counties nationwide

— #450 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.1%

— #12 among counties in Pennsylvania, #835 among all counties nationwide

— #12 among counties in Pennsylvania, #835 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 193,763

— #19 largest county in Pennsylvania, #349 largest county nationwide

14. Lebanon County

2010 to 2020 population change: 11,916

— #436 among all counties nationwide

— #436 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.1%

— #2 among counties in Pennsylvania, #609 among all counties nationwide

— #2 among counties in Pennsylvania, #609 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 143,257

— #24 largest county in Pennsylvania, #461 largest county nationwide

13. Northampton County

2010 to 2020 population change: 18,415

— #344 among all counties nationwide

— #344 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.3%

— #11 among counties in Pennsylvania, #829 among all counties nationwide

— #11 among counties in Pennsylvania, #829 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 312,951

— #13 largest county in Pennsylvania, #228 largest county nationwide

12. Delaware County

2010 to 2020 population change: 20,362

— #327 among all counties nationwide

— #327 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.7%

— #16 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,070 among all counties nationwide

— #16 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,070 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 576,830

— #5 largest county in Pennsylvania, #120 largest county nationwide

11. Berks County

2010 to 2020 population change: 21,539

— #317 among all counties nationwide

— #317 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.3%

— #13 among counties in Pennsylvania, #907 among all counties nationwide

— #13 among counties in Pennsylvania, #907 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 428,849

— #9 largest county in Pennsylvania, #166 largest county nationwide

10. Dauphin County

2010 to 2020 population change: 21,578

— #316 among all counties nationwide

— #316 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.1%

— #7 among counties in Pennsylvania, #685 among all counties nationwide

— #7 among counties in Pennsylvania, #685 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 286,401

— #14 largest county in Pennsylvania, #244 largest county nationwide

9. Bucks County

2010 to 2020 population change: 23,679

— #300 among all counties nationwide

— #300 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.8%

— #15 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,055 among all counties nationwide

— #15 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,055 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 646,538

— #4 largest county in Pennsylvania, #107 largest county nationwide

8. Allegheny County

2010 to 2020 population change: 27,512

— #264 among all counties nationwide

— #264 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.2%

— #19 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,257 among all counties nationwide

— #19 among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,257 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 1,250,578

— #2 largest county in Pennsylvania, #36 largest county nationwide

7. Cumberland County

2010 to 2020 population change: 28,133

— #261 among all counties nationwide

— #261 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.2%

— #1 among counties in Pennsylvania, #431 among all counties nationwide

— #1 among counties in Pennsylvania, #431 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 259,469

— #16 largest county in Pennsylvania, #272 largest county nationwide

6. York County

2010 to 2020 population change: 28,263

— #259 among all counties nationwide

— #259 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.6%

— #8 among counties in Pennsylvania, #797 among all counties nationwide

— #8 among counties in Pennsylvania, #797 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 456,438

— #8 largest county in Pennsylvania, #158 largest county nationwide

5. Lehigh County

2010 to 2020 population change: 30,611

— #245 among all counties nationwide

— #245 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.9%

— #4 among counties in Pennsylvania, #620 among all counties nationwide

— #4 among counties in Pennsylvania, #620 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 374,557

— #10 largest county in Pennsylvania, #194 largest county nationwide

4. Lancaster County

2010 to 2020 population change: 41,734

— #179 among all counties nationwide

— #179 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.2%

— #6 among counties in Pennsylvania, #682 among all counties nationwide

— #6 among counties in Pennsylvania, #682 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 552,984

— #6 largest county in Pennsylvania, #126 largest county nationwide

3. Chester County

2010 to 2020 population change: 43,842

— #169 among all counties nationwide

— #169 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.9%

— #3 among counties in Pennsylvania, #617 among all counties nationwide

— #3 among counties in Pennsylvania, #617 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 534,413

— #7 largest county in Pennsylvania, #133 largest county nationwide

2. Montgomery County

2010 to 2020 population change: 66,056

— #114 among all counties nationwide

— #114 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.4%

— #5 among counties in Pennsylvania, #663 among all counties nationwide

— #5 among counties in Pennsylvania, #663 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 856,553

— #3 largest county in Pennsylvania, #73 largest county nationwide

1. Philadelphia County